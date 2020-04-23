Head to Head Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) and Its Competitors

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 77 122 105 2 2.10

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.50 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 4.14

Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.34, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

