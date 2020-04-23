Head-To-Head Analysis: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) & TG Therapeutics (NYSE:TGTX)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Perrigo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perrigo and TG Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.40 $146.10 million $4.03 12.31 TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 9,196.98 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -6.89

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than TG Therapeutics. TG Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perrigo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perrigo and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 4 4 0 2.50 TG Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perrigo presently has a consensus price target of $56.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.46%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Perrigo.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo 3.02% 9.56% 4.87% TG Therapeutics -113,730.27% -1,459.88% -137.59%

Volatility and Risk

Perrigo has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perrigo beats TG Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. It offers OTC products in cough, cold, allergy, sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic, lifestyle, personal care and derma-therapeutics, natural health and vitamins, minerals and dietary supplements, feminine hygiene, diabetes care, scar management, and anti-parasite categories under the Good Sense, Sergeant's, Sentry, Zephrex D, PetArmor, and ScarAway brand names. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. The company offers its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; hospitals; pharmacies; wholesalers; drug and grocery stores; and para pharmacies, as well as through a network of pharmacy sales force. It operates in Europe, Australia, Israel, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and China. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. The company has five B-cell targeted drug candidates in clinical development, with the lead two therapies, such as Ublituximab and Umbralisib in pivotal trials for CLL, NHL, and MS. Its Ublituximab is a novel anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that has been glycoengineered for enhanced potency over first generation antibodies; and Umbralisib is an oral, once daily inhibitor of PI3K delta. The company also develops TG-1501, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody; TG-1701, an oral Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase; and TG-1801, an anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

