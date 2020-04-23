Head-To-Head Comparison: Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 0.88 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -1.40 Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.12 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -3.46

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -54.09% -237.39% -41.84% Dynatronics -1.35% -8.60% -2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.28%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.71%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

