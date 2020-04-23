Head-To-Head Contrast: Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) versus First Pacific (NYSE:LMPMY)

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) and First Pacific (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veritiv and First Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv -0.39% -3.44% -0.68% First Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritiv and First Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv $7.66 billion 0.02 -$29.50 million ($1.84) -3.92 First Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Pacific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veritiv and First Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00

Veritiv currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.61%. Given Veritiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than First Pacific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veritiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritiv beats First Pacific on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. It also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The company also offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of February 28, 2019, the company operated 160 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About First Pacific

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc. The company also provides containerboard products, including kraft and test linerboards for use in cartons, paper bags, file boxes, paperboards, wall papers, etc.; and corrugating liners for use in corrugated layer and septi-layer of paperboards, and honeycomb-like products. In addition, it offers white lined chipboards and environment friendly white linerboard coated products for use in graphic cartons, color card printing, and offset printing, as well as in packaging of commodities, household appliances, IT products, medicine/health care products, food products, toys, gifts, ceramic products, stationery products, beverages, etc.; unbleached paper for use in various applications, such as baby care, menstruation, facial, sensitive skin, table, kitchen, etc.; and toilet rolls for wiping and cleaning of hands, faces, food, etc., as well as procures raw materials. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

