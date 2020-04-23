Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.72 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $132.70 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.02607344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00051286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,980,786,232 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

