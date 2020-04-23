HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/17/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – HeidelbergCement had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €39.58 ($46.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20. HeidelbergCement AG has a one year low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a one year high of €73.52 ($85.49). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.50.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.