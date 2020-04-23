Helium Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market cap of $175,556.66 and approximately $10.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005864 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.