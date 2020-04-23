Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 3,833 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,451,728. The company has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

