Hengehold Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 169,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,324. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

