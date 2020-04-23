Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,202,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,865,852. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.