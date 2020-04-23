Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.80. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

