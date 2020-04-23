Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HFWA opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $660.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.83. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

