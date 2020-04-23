Heron Financial Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

