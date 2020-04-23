Heron Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Heron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 4.6% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 3,254,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,769,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

