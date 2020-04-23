Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.773 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.42. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.11.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.