Hi Mutual Society Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $11,999.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.04465955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

