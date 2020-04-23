Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

DIS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,932. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

