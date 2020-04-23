Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $35.93. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

