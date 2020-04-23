Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HKMPF. Citigroup raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock remained flat at $$28.40 on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

