HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.92%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. 12,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HNI has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

