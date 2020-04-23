HNP Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 1,558,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

