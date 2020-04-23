Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Lessened by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $204.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average is $220.48. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.