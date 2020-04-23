Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,441. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

