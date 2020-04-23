HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,825,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HP by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in HP by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

