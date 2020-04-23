HSBC Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.04 ($46.56).

Shares of FP stock opened at €32.03 ($37.24) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.16. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

