HSBC Trims Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Target Price to GBX 1,545

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,545 ($20.32) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,129.01 ($28.01).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,364.20 ($17.95) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,338.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,969.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

