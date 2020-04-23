Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,391,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 636.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 548,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,430,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

