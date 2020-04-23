Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.39.

TSE:H traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$25.55. 918,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,687. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

