Hydro Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $14,810.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.49 or 0.04441839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037321 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.