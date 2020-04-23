HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 76.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $7,797.25 and $1,620.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02634259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00215095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

