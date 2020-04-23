I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $827,222.88 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $827,222.88 and $2,044.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.01091834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00220189 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,117,102 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

