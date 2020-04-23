IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $221.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average is $221.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

