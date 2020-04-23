Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s previous close.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.92. 2,559,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,263. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.26.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.