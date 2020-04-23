ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Rfinex, OOOBTC and Huobi. In the last week, ICON has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $136.01 million and $34.05 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.02607344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00034531 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00051286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,119,830 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX, Allbit, Rfinex, OOOBTC, Huobi, Bitbns, OKEx, COSS, Hotbit, DragonEX, Gate.io, ABCC and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

