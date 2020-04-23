Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $181.00

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $187.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $9.23 on Thursday, reaching $148.90. 440,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Icon will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Icon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Icon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 48,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

