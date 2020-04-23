IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $379.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $97.74 or 0.01314873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $195,472.78 and approximately $379.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.04479141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013310 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003202 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.