IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

IEX stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $152.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,600. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

