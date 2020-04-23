IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.42-5.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.42-5.58 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $268.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day moving average of $261.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

