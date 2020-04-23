ImageCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $636,920.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $514,239.37 and approximately $636,920.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003496 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001072 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,535,065 coins and its circulating supply is 8,985,565 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

