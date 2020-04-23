Imperial Capital Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.93. 119,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,375. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $177.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

