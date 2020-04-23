Imperial Capital Cuts Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $6.50

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Imperial Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Identiv alerts:

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 36,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,666. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Identiv has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 331,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,977. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.