Imperial Capital Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $447.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.58 and a 200 day moving average of $333.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

