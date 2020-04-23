Imperial Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 1,723,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 93,626 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

