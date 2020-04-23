Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.16.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$18.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.