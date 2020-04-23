IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,628.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares valued at $586,220. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

