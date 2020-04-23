Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 6,051,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

