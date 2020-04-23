Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 7,010 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 7,311,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,810,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

