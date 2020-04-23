Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBCP. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

