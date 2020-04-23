Indorse Token (IND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $414.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Indorse Token has a market cap of $63,695.92 and approximately $414.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Liqui, IDEX and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.02603391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00214992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Liqui, RightBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

