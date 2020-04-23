INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

IDEXY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 179,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.